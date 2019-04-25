Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces

Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces

The Associated Press
April 25, 2019 11:14 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is visiting emergency facilities in the south of the state that are providing temporary shelter and humanitarian supplies to a wave of asylum seekers from Central America.

Lujan Grisham scheduled a trip Thursday to Las Cruces to visit an emergency triage center and Catholic church.

The U.S. Border Patrol has dropped off more than 1,700 asylum seekers since April 12 in Las Cruces. The city is located about 50 miles from a major port of entry between Mexico and the U.S. at El Paso, Texas.

Local charities and the city of Las Cruces are providing asylum seekers with temporary shelter as arrangements are made for the immigrants to reach relatives or other long-term sponsors elsewhere in the U.S.

The Associated Press


Updated: April 25, 2019 11:14 AM
Created: April 25, 2019 11:13 AM

