Gov. Lujan Grisham visits New Mexico-Mexico border
Nathan O'Neal
January 11, 2019 05:09 PM
SANTA TERESA, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the state’s border with Mexico Friday.
It was her first visit to the border since taking office at the beginning of the year.
The governor toured the port of entry in Santa Teresa, along with customs and border protection officials and the National Guard.
President Trump has called the situation at the border a “national crisis.” However, Lujan Grisham disagrees.
“While I've been to this area of the border many times, I haven't seen anything that indicates that we have an emergency crisis here at the border and that's important to talk to New Mexicans about and I also think it's important to talk to the nation about,” Lujan Grisham said.
The governor is still deciding whether to pull the 120 National Guard troops that were sent to the border by former governor Susana Martinez.
Lujan Grisham said she should have a decision within the next month.
