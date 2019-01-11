Gov. Lujan Grisham visits New Mexico-Mexico border | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham visits New Mexico-Mexico border

Nathan O'Neal
January 11, 2019 05:09 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the state’s border with Mexico Friday.

Advertisement

It was her first visit to the border since taking office at the beginning of the year.

The governor toured the port of entry in Santa Teresa, along with customs and border protection officials and the National Guard.

President Trump has called the situation at the border a “national crisis.” However, Lujan Grisham disagrees.

“While I've been to this area of the border many times, I haven't seen anything that indicates that we have an emergency crisis here at the border and that's important to talk to New Mexicans about and I also think it's important to talk to the nation about,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor is still deciding whether to pull the 120 National Guard troops that were sent to the border by former governor Susana Martinez.

Lujan Grisham said she should have a decision within the next month.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: January 11, 2019 05:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Mother accused of abusing daughter to be held pending trial
Teri Sanchez
Advertisement




Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Greyhound rescue group saves five dogs from China
Greyhound rescue group saves five dogs from China
27 more officers join APD
27 more officers join APD
Albuquerque, CNM partner to create film campus at Rail Yards
Albuquerque, CNM partner to create film campus at Rail Yards
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits New Mexico-Mexico border
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits New Mexico-Mexico border