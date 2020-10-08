Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'

The governor wants people to "triple-down" by wearing a mask, limiting travel, and using COVID-safe practices. She suggests people limit travel to three or fewer trips a day.

The governor also reminded parents that youth/k-12 games are not permitted. Limited non-contact practices, with fewer than 10 in a group is permitted. Participants must wear face coverings.

As families plan Halloween, the governor said the state is opting to adhere to CDC guidance. The CDC recommends that families avoid door-to-door tick-or-treating, in-person costume parties, haunted houses, etc. The governor recommends immediate families enjoy activities at home.

