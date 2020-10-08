Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Lujan Grisham warned Thursday that the COVID-19 virus is spreading in New Mexico.
She added that the state has "very little time to stop of spread from becoming uncontrolled."
New Mexico's 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is 233. The test positivity rate has risen to 4.21%.
No new restrictions were announced Thursday. However, If improvement is not made in containing the virus, Gov. Lujan Grisham said rollbacks could happen next week when the public health order expires.
The governor wants people to "triple-down" by wearing a mask, limiting travel, and using COVID-safe practices. She suggests people limit travel to three or fewer trips a day.
The governor also reminded parents that youth/k-12 games are not permitted. Limited non-contact practices, with fewer than 10 in a group is permitted. Participants must wear face coverings.
As families plan Halloween, the governor said the state is opting to adhere to CDC guidance. The CDC recommends that families avoid door-to-door tick-or-treating, in-person costume parties, haunted houses, etc. The governor recommends immediate families enjoy activities at home.
