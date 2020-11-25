Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year

During these unprecedented times, everyone has someone they're worried about.

“I know how those New Mexicans are feeling. I feel the very same way myself,” she said.

That’s why the governor has been urging people to celebrate with their immediate household and not travel.

“All of the public health experts, including your experts right here in New Mexico, are very nervous about tomorrow because it means that December could be much harder and much harsher,” she said. “But it's not tomorrow yet, New Mexico, so we have lots of time to get it right.”

This year, like many people, the governor’s Thanksgiving celebration will be virtual.

“I'm going to make my daughters and my fiancee's daughters jealous about how good my Thanksgiving dinner looks on camera as compared to theirs. So it's different, but I'm going to try to enjoy it as much as I can,” the governor said.

New Mexicans are all hoping the sacrifices made this year will guarantee an ever bigger celebration next year.

“Turkey, mashed, potatoes, yams, gravy, red chile and green chile smothered— It looks like a Thanksgiving smothered burrito at the Lujan Grisham house, and that is a must for our Thanksgiving.”

The governor said despite the struggles of this year, she has a lot to be thankful for.

“You know I'm thankful that my whole family is safe, and while I'm really sad about my mom, she's gonna be OK. And I'm thankful that we're more than halfway through this pandemic—and then I can see the finish line.”