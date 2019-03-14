Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services | KOB 4
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services

Kai Porter
March 14, 2019 05:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A new department will begin overseeing early childhood programs in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 22 into law Thursday.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department will oversee multiple programs and services including childcare, pre-kindergarten and home visitation.

The governor said the goal is to consolidate different programs that currently being run by CYFD, the Department of Health and the Public Education Department.

Gov. Lujan Grisham has been a supporter of the bill from the start.

“We should be eliminating the achievement gap and given that we have a very clear lawsuit that says we are not meeting the educational needs of our students, the payoff starts the earlier we get to these kids and their families,” the governor said.

The bill includes a one-time appropriation of $1.25 million to get the department up and running, starting July 1.

A cabinet secretary to lead the new department has not been chosen yet.

Kai Porter


Updated: March 14, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 04:36 PM

