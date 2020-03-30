Government officials warn abuse of open spaces could force closures | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Government officials warn abuse of open spaces could force closures

Ryan Laughlin
Created: March 30, 2020 09:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Closures of restaurants, theaters and large gatherings are encouraging more people to turn to outdoor recreation.

"We've been coming everyday for the past few days," said Chase Blackwood, who was hiking in the Albuquerque foothills.

Advertisement

New Mexico government at the state, county and city level have made restrictions to try and limit person-to-person contact.

Hiker Aabis Rizvi said he’s noticed the increase in crowds.

"The mountain has been pretty packed though, more than usual,” Rizvi said.

A spokesperson for the governor said packed parking lots at trailheads or open spaces is not good practice for social distancing and could potential lead to the spread COVID-19.

"And if you can't do it on your own, believe me, eventually the state, or the county, or the city we will all get together and help you make those decisions," said Tom Thorpe, Bernalillo County spokesperson. "And we don't want to do that."

Last week Albuquerque and Bernalillo County shut down playgrounds.

Thorpe said he's not aware of any plans to close trails or open spaces, but that could change if those areas become a problem.

"We don't want it so stringent that people can't live their lives and enjoy a walk with their family, but we do want them to take the necessary precautions," he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

KOB 4's Chris Ramirez details his personal journey with COVID-19
KOB 4's Chris Ramirez details his personal journey with COVID-19
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Advertisement


Government officials warn abuse of open spaces could force closures
Government officials warn abuse of open spaces could force closures
Albuquerque RV business assembles care packages for people in need
Albuquerque RV business assembles care packages for people in need
Soon-to-be mothers seek alternative birthing facilities during pandemic
Soon-to-be mothers seek alternative birthing facilities during pandemic
Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?