All New Mexico adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots; indoor mask mandate extended

Updated: November 12, 2021 04:31 PM
Created: November 12, 2021 01:39 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Friday expanding COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all New Mexico adults.
“As we have throughout this unpredictable and unprecedented global pandemic, we always stand ready to quickly implement new tools and policies in our fight against this terrible disease,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today – we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms.”
New Mexico is joining other states, like California and Colorado, that have also made boosters available to all adults 18 and older.
New Mexicans adults may now schedule a booster shot if:
The state's indoor mask mandate has also been extended through at least Dec. 10.
New Mexicans can sign up for initial vaccinations and booster shots at VaccineNM.org. Instructions for scheduling children’s vaccinations are also available here.
