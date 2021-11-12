All New Mexico adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots; indoor mask mandate extended | KOB 4

All New Mexico adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots; indoor mask mandate extended

All New Mexico adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots; indoor mask mandate extended

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 12, 2021 04:31 PM
Created: November 12, 2021 01:39 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Friday expanding COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all New Mexico adults. 

“As we have throughout this unpredictable and unprecedented global pandemic, we always stand ready to quickly implement new tools and policies in our fight against this terrible disease,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today – we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms.”

New Mexico is joining other states, like California and Colorado, that have also made boosters available to all adults 18 and older.

New Mexicans adults may now schedule a booster shot if:  

  • They received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago OR
  • They completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago

The state's indoor mask mandate has also been extended through at least Dec. 10.

New Mexicans can sign up for initial vaccinations and booster shots at VaccineNM.org. Instructions for scheduling children’s vaccinations are also available here.  

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pedestrian hit and killed by AFR unit responding to call
Pedestrian hit and killed by AFR unit responding to call
CDC: New Mexico ranks fifth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita
CDC: New Mexico ranks fifth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita
New Mexico water chief to step down over lack of resources
New Mexico water chief to step down over lack of resources
Teen suspect wanted for 2 Albuquerque murders arrested in Denver
Teen suspect wanted for 2 Albuquerque murders arrested in Denver
APD identifies man who barricaded self in gas station Thursday
APD identifies man who barricaded self in gas station Thursday