Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under green, new turquoise level

“Being closed for a year, it is going to cost quite a bit of money to reopen, so there are those things to consider,” Phillis said.

On Wednesday, the governor also announced a new reopening category—turquoise. Counties that meet the requirements for this level will be allowed to reopen bars and clubs at 33 percent indoor capacity.

“It is one of those things we'll have to sit down and see what works for us, and if it financially makes sense. But it is a nice carrot to have in front of us. To know that we are on that path and that we do have the possibility or the choice at that point to open,” Phillis said.

It’s cautious optimism, but optimism nonetheless for bar and club owners. Phillis said they will be examining those possibilities and keep the community in the loop via social media.

“I’m super excited that we have this level and that there is absolutely something to look forward to. I think some of us are still in a little bit of shock that we're finally getting to that point,” she said.