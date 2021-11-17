Governor announces statewide gross receipts tax cut plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she plans to cut gross receipts taxes statewide for the first time in 40 years.

The governor announced the plan during an address at the Albuquerque Economic Forum where she outlined a 0.25% cut in the gross receipts tax rate. The cut would reduce the gross receipts tax rate from 5.125% to 4.875%, which the governor claims would be a $145 million annual tax cut, totaling to be around $1.5 billion over 10 years.