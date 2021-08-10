Governor appoints former New Mexico Supreme Court justice as new CYFD secretary

Vigil has worked as a judge and lawyer in New Mexico for more than three decades. She was elected to the New Mexico Supreme Court in 2012.

“I’m deeply humbled to have this incredible opportunity to continue serving our state,” Vigil said. “Throughout my career I have tried to be a passionate advocate for the children and families of New Mexico. There is so much need. And the systems that serve them, as we all know, do not always meet those needs.

Vigil will begin work as the new CYFD secretary on Oct. 1. Mariana Padilla, director of the state Children's Cabinet, will serve as the interim CYFD secretary.

