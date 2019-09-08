Governor appoints new members to New Mexico State Fair Commission

Eric Serna— Mr. Serna is an attorney that practices insurance and corporate law. He was formerly the Chairman for the New Mexico Corporation Commission for 14 years and was the Superintendent of Insurance for 5 years. Mr. Serna also served as the secretary/treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Benny Roybal— Mr. Roybal is a rancher and farmer from Española, New Mexico. He previously served on the State Fair Commission from 2006 to 2011. Roybal was formerly the Chairman of the Associated Contractors of New Mexico.

Carol Cloer— Dr. Cloer received her bachelor’s in Education in 1969 and has served in many political leadership roles such as a state delegate to the National Presidential Conventions and as treasurer to the State Democratic Party. Cloer was also a member of the State Fair Commission in 2003.

Thomas Spindle— Mr. Spindle has been the manager of Bill King Ranch for the past 25 years. Spindle’s family has exhibited animals at the State Fair for the past 30 years.

Trudy Healy— Mrs. Healy owns the largest green chile farms in the country. She has extensive political and agriculture experience and has served as treasurer of the New Mexico Water Trust Board and as a member of former Gov. Bill Richardson’s Round Table’s Executive Committee.

Danielle Lowry— Mrs. Lowry is a third generation florist. She has exhibited at the State Fair since she was 4 years old. She has previously served on the New Mexico Farm and livestock Bureau’s State Board and Young Farmers and Rancher’s Committee.

Larry Chavez Sr.— Mr. Chavez is the CEO of Dreamstyle Remodeling. He has previously held leadership roles with Animal Human, the New Mexico Board of Educational Finance, and the City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission.

Eric Serna will serve as the Chairman of the State Fair Commission and Benny Roybal will serve as the secretary/treasurer.