PED secretary steps down, governor appoints two new secretaries

Former Public Safety Secretary Mark Shea was dismissed by the governor in September 2020.

The governor's office said Shea was dismissed so it can "strengthen the mission of the Department of Public Safety to deliver vigorous and smart-on-crime statewide law enforcement, with a renewed emphasis on community police work and the unequivocal protection of New Mexicans’ civil rights."

State Police Chief Tim Johnson served as the interim secretary.

