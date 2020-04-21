Governor compromises with nurseries, allows them to operate through curbside or delivery service

"Oh, yes, word spread fast and they're very excited,” Mostek said.

"One of our members said he's been on the phone non-stop this morning talking to customers and taking orders,” she added.

Mostek said the change in rules was needed now more than ever.

"The coronavirus is making us even more important that people are able to get out and plant something because they're so limited in other things that they can do,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to ask if nurseries are now considered essential.

A spokesperson for the governor replied by saying that nurseries selling live products can do curbside or delivery while maintaining social distancing.