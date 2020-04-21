Governor compromises with nurseries, allows them to operate through curbside or delivery service

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reached a compromise with local nurseries, which she hinted at during a press conference last week, that will allow them to operate during the pandemic.
"We do think there may be strategies to work with local nurseries, and we're absolutely open to doing that,” the governor said during a press conference.
April and May are critical months for locally owned nurseries.
Glenda Mostek represents more than a dozen nurseries in New Mexico and said she learned Tuesday morning that nurseries could reopen, but have to conduct business through curbside or deliveries only.
"Oh, yes, word spread fast and they're very excited,” Mostek said.
"One of our members said he's been on the phone non-stop this morning talking to customers and taking orders,” she added.
Mostek said the change in rules was needed now more than ever.
"The coronavirus is making us even more important that people are able to get out and plant something because they're so limited in other things that they can do,” she said.
KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to ask if nurseries are now considered essential.
A spokesperson for the governor replied by saying that nurseries selling live products can do curbside or delivery while maintaining social distancing.
