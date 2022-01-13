Governor considers recruiting New Mexico National Guardsmen for teaching positions

"The data is clear about frankly kids are safer in school,” said the governor.

Governor Lujan Grisham says her office has already been in touch with Santa Fe public schools, and she thinks she can get them on board.

“We have a number of ideas,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “I'm going to ask you to be un pequito patient."

The idea and its implementation are still in the works.

Santa Fe Public Schools shared the following statement:

"We welcome the support from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and are looking forward to working with her on this initiative."