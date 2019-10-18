Governor declares Oct. 18 National Missing Persons Awareness Day
Patrick Hayes
October 18, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared Oct. 18 Missing Persons Awareness Day. According to the FBI, there are 882 active missing persons cases in New Mexico.
HB 16 which was sponsored by state Rep. Joseph Sanchez changes how the state’s department of public safety reports information regarding missing persons.
“With this new law, it mandates the law enforcement organizations in New Mexico to share information with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and that is a very huge milestone,” James said.
People like James Aguilar and his mother Maria Mariano hope new laws and technology will help bring James’ brother Mark home.
"One thing about Mark was that he was the type of person that would give his shirt off his back and give his last dollar to whomever that may need it even if it was his last dollar,” James said.
Mark Aguilar was last seen in Santa Fe Oct. 31, 2016. Since then, there have not been any real meaningful updates.
"I just don't know what to think or do anymore. I'm just asking anyone with any kind of information just please come forward and let us know because no one on this earth knows what it's like to have someone missing,” Maria said.
Mark, 54, is 5’6” with brown hair and black eyes.
For a closer look at the missing people in New Mexico, click here.
If you have any information regarding these individuals, please notify the New Mexico Department of Public Safety at 1-800-457-3463.
