Governor declares Oct. 18 National Missing Persons Awareness Day

People like James Aguilar and his mother Maria Mariano hope new laws and technology will help bring James’ brother Mark home.

"One thing about Mark was that he was the type of person that would give his shirt off his back and give his last dollar to whomever that may need it even if it was his last dollar,” James said.

Mark Aguilar was last seen in Santa Fe Oct. 31, 2016. Since then, there have not been any real meaningful updates.

"I just don't know what to think or do anymore. I'm just asking anyone with any kind of information just please come forward and let us know because no one on this earth knows what it's like to have someone missing,” Maria said.

Mark, 54, is 5’6” with brown hair and black eyes.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please notify the New Mexico Department of Public Safety at 1-800-457-3463.