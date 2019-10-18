Governor declares Oct. 18 National Missing Persons Awareness Day | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor declares Oct. 18 National Missing Persons Awareness Day

Patrick Hayes
October 18, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared Oct. 18 Missing Persons Awareness Day. According to the FBI, there are 882 active missing persons cases in New Mexico.

Advertisement

HB 16 which was sponsored by state Rep. Joseph Sanchez changes how the state’s department of public safety reports information regarding missing persons.

“With this new law, it mandates the law enforcement organizations in New Mexico to share information with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and that is a very huge milestone,” James said.

People like James Aguilar and his mother Maria Mariano hope new laws and technology will help bring James’ brother Mark home.

"One thing about Mark was that he was the type of person that would give his shirt off his back and give his last dollar to whomever that may need it even if it was his last dollar,” James said.

Mark Aguilar was last seen in Santa Fe Oct. 31, 2016. Since then, there have not been any real meaningful updates.

"I just don't know what to think or do anymore. I'm just asking anyone with any kind of information just please come forward and let us know because no one on this earth knows what it's like to have someone missing,” Maria said.

Mark, 54, is 5’6” with brown hair and black eyes.

For a closer look at the missing people in New Mexico, click here. 

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please notify the New Mexico Department of Public Safety at 1-800-457-3463.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: October 18, 2019 10:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
4 Investigates: Lawsuit alleges MDC creates unsafe environment for female inmates
4 Investigates: Lawsuit alleges MDC creates unsafe environment for female inmates
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
Advertisement



4 Investigates: Lawsuit alleges MDC creates unsafe environment for female inmates
4 Investigates: Lawsuit alleges MDC creates unsafe environment for female inmates
APD holds training to prevent workplace violence
APD holds training to prevent workplace violence
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Governor declares Oct. 18 National Missing Persons Awareness Day
Governor declares Oct. 18 National Missing Persons Awareness Day
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen