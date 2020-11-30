Governor details how new 'Red to Green' system works

In the red level, essential retailers and other non-essential businesses including retail stores can operate at 25% or no more than 75 customers at one time.

Indoor dining is still banned, but restaurants can resume outdoor dining at 25% capacity. However, restaurants must close by 9 p.m. if they are serving alcohol.

Close contact businesses, including salons and barbershops, can open at 25% capacity or no more than 10 customers at a time.

As of Nov. 30, every county, except for Los Alamos County, are in the red.

The governor said it won't be easy for counties to move to a less restrictive tier, but she believes New Mexicans are up for the task.

"I know that it is grim. And we don't do that to create an environment where people are so pessimistic and depressed that we can't move forward," the governor said. "The point is to know what we're dealing with. And the point is to be clear that we can - frankly we must - it's not just that we know we can. But we have to move forward."

The state will update the "Red to Green' map on Wednesday, every other week.

