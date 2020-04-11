Governor expands public health order that bans mass gatherings to include places of worship

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that houses of worship must abide by a public health order that bans mass gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Houses of worship were previously exempt from the governor's original mass gatherings ban, which was issued March 12.
Many New Mexico congregations said they'd cooperate with the governor's order and have already moved their services online.
“I am so grateful for the support and cooperation from the vast majority of religious leaders of all faiths who have already made the difficult decision to cancel services in the interest of the health and safety of their members,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “I understand the tremendous social and spiritual burden this places on New Mexicans, but ultimately, we must do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, including being absolutely clear that mass gatherings of any type are not permitted in houses of worship,” she said.
Of the 39 states that have issued stay-at-home orders, 11 states have made exceptions for religious gatherings.
