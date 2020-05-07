Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through May 10.
This is the second extension since Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi first asked the governor to invoke the Riot Control Act. The Riot Control Act authorizes the governor to temporarily prohibit persons being on public streets and the use of certain streets and highways, among other broad emergency restrictions.
The weekend lockdown initially went into effect last Friday and required all businesses to close by 5 p.m.
“I have no doubt that the actions we have taken together have helped turn the tide in our community and we will, in coming days and weeks, continue efforts in Gallup until we see positive results and until this virus is defeated,” Mayor Bonaguidi said.
The lockdown will expire Sunday at noon. Declarations under the Riot Control Act expire after three days.
Gallup is located in McKinley County, which has 1,337 confirmed COVID-19 cases — the highest in the state.
