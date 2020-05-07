Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized the mayor of Gallup's request to extend the citywide lockdown through May 10.

This is the second extension since Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi first asked the governor to invoke the Riot Control Act. The Riot Control Act authorizes the governor to temporarily prohibit persons being on public streets and the use of certain streets and highways, among other broad emergency restrictions.