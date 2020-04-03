Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory

The governor said details will be announced Monday. However, she specified the order will be strengthened to include "metering." She said metering will force stores to limit the amount of people working, and limit how many customers a store can have inside at one time.

During the briefing, the governor also announced New Mexicans are not required to wear masks in public. Kathyleen Kunkel, Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, said people should not be buying surgical-style masks that health care workers need. However, the governor said that homemade masks may be helpful to stop the spread of the virus.