Governor gives go-ahead for churches to expand capacity, Legacy Church says it’s not enough

Early on in the pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that she understood the social and spiritual burdens that her restrictions on places of worship have on New Mexico residents, but it’s all part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We don't believe the governor has any right to make a decision or restrict our First Amendment rights as Christians for those that want to gather together," said Daniel McCabe, executive pastor at Legacy Church.

In other churches like San Felipe De Neri on Old Town Plaza, many pews remained empty as churchgoers still chose to worship from home. Legacy Church, however, is embroiled in a legal battle with the state to get the governor’s ban thrown out.

“We're still pushing forward,” McCabe added. “We've actually filed our appeal with the 10th District Court just to continue what we believe that we have a right to assemble and the governor cannot restrict that, so we're still moving forward with that lawsuit.”

