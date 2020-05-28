Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen | KOB 4
Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 28, 2020 03:53 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 03:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that New Mexico is moving into the next phase of reopening.

The following can reopen on June 1:

  • Salons at 25% capacity (appointment only)
  • Indoor malls 25% capacity (food courts must remain closed)
  • Gyms at 50% capacity 
  • Indoor dine-in services 50% capacity (bar and counter seating prohibited)
  • Drive-in theaters
  • Hotels may operate at 50% capacity

The governor noted that reopening does not mean the risk of COVID-19 is gone. She reminded New Mexicans to wear masks in public, and avoid businesses that are not following COVID-Safe practices.

Workers can make complaints to the state by emailing nmenv-osha@state.nm.us or by calling 505-476-8700.

Click here for information about COVID-Safe practices for individuals and employers

WHAT REMAINS THE SAME

  • Face coverings must still be worn
  • Retailers and places of worship stay at 25% capacity
  • Bars closed
  • Breweries and wineries are curbside pickup only
  • Mass gatherings still prohibited

The governor announced that the entire state is in the same phase. 

