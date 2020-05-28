Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 28, 2020 03:53 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 03:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that New Mexico is moving into the next phase of reopening.
The following can reopen on June 1:
The governor noted that reopening does not mean the risk of COVID-19 is gone. She reminded New Mexicans to wear masks in public, and avoid businesses that are not following COVID-Safe practices.
Workers can make complaints to the state by emailing nmenv-osha@state.nm.us or by calling 505-476-8700.
Click here for information about COVID-Safe practices for individuals and employers
WHAT REMAINS THE SAME
The governor announced that the entire state is in the same phase.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company