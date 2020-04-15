Governor hints at compromise that could allow local plant nurseries to operate

"What's really difficult is to think that I'm playing by the rules and think I'm doing above and beyond everything I'm asked to do. I quit taking cash a month ago" he said. “And to have the State Police issue me a cease and desist—wow.”

Charlotte Rodgers, a customer, used curbside pickup to get her petunias.

"I think they should be allowed to, you know, let so many people in at a time and be able to stay in business. I mean these guys are the ones suffering the most,” Rodgers said.

Hobson said he has experienced a mixed bag of emotions.

"Overwhelming gladness for the support that the community has offered. Frustration with what are the rules, why are they different around the corner or up to the street or in Santa Fe or in Las Cruces?"

During a Wednesday press conference, the governor said the priority is still limiting person-to-person contact, but hinted at a compromise for local nurseries that could be in the form of curbside pickup or delivery.



