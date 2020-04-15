Governor hints at compromise that could allow local plant nurseries to operate

Ryan Laughlin
Created: April 15, 2020 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the last of the winter freezes making their way through the state, now is the time that many people turn to gardening. The owner of a local nursery said big box stores like Lowe’s are getting an advantage over local businesses that have been deemed nonessential.
"I hope I don't cause problems for people who are doing curbside, but I'm done being quiet,” said Rick Hobson, owner of Jericho Nursery.
"Our business, this industry, the middle of April to the middle of May is the busiest four weeks of the year,” he added.
Hobson said his employees have been finding ways to reach out to customers through video chatting.
"What's really difficult is to think that I'm playing by the rules and think I'm doing above and beyond everything I'm asked to do. I quit taking cash a month ago" he said. “And to have the State Police issue me a cease and desist—wow.”
Charlotte Rodgers, a customer, used curbside pickup to get her petunias.
"I think they should be allowed to, you know, let so many people in at a time and be able to stay in business. I mean these guys are the ones suffering the most,” Rodgers said.
Hobson said he has experienced a mixed bag of emotions.
"Overwhelming gladness for the support that the community has offered. Frustration with what are the rules, why are they different around the corner or up to the street or in Santa Fe or in Las Cruces?"
During a Wednesday press conference, the governor said the priority is still limiting person-to-person contact, but hinted at a compromise for local nurseries that could be in the form of curbside pickup or delivery.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company