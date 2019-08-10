Governor holds first 'Cabinet in Your Community' event

"We are having to ramp up our clinicians," said Dr. Abinash Achrekar, deputy secretary of health. "We're hiring more nurses. We're trying to recruit more physicians."

The New Mexico Department of Health is focusing on building up services in schools and making sure mothers and families have what they need early in life.

"Changing our mindset that home visiting programs are a great resource for all New Mexicans, and having a baby is a universal time of need," said Dominic Rodriguez, director of nursing services. "Whether that be simple breastfeeding education or getting help with childcare. We're hoping to really have a big impact in the early childhood space. Supporting moms, babies, and really the whole family."

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department works to make sure children and their families also get the help they need.

"All of our kids who work with us have experienced high levels of trauma and could benefit from having somebody to talk to," said CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock. "There's just not enough of those organizations providing those services across the state. So right now we're starting a couple of projects to start building that out."

The event was held at the Carpenters Local 1319 Union Hall in northeast Albuquerque.

"We want your viewers to contact us," Lujan Grisham said. "Should we go to Roswell? Should we go to Silver City? Should we go to Socorro? Where do you want to see us next? We're coming to you."

