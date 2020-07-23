Governor: In-person learning at NM public schools delayed through at least Labor Day

The governor said the goal is to have children in class after Labor Day in a hybrid model-- starting with the youngest students. They will be followed by middle school and high school.

The governor said the goal is to have no hybrid models as soon as it's safe to do so. However, she warned that it won't be an easy to get to that point. The governor added that the state is working on gating criteria to determine when it's safe to get children back in school full time.