Governor: In-person learning at NM public schools delayed through at least Labor Day

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 23, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: July 23, 2020 03:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that in-person learning at public schools in New Mexico will be delayed through at least Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.

However, there are some exceptions:

  • Schools will be allowed to serve students with special needs in small groups or in a 1-1 setting
  • Schools can serve small groups of K-3 students in person (No more than 5 students per teacher)

The governor said schools can begin online learning in August. All school districts are also required to offer an online-only option. 

The governor said the delay in in-person learning will allow for districts to work with the New Mexico Public Education Department on reentry plans to keep students, teachers and staff safe.

The governor said the goal is to have children in class after Labor Day in a hybrid model-- starting with the youngest students. They will be followed by middle school and high school.

The governor said the goal is to have no hybrid models as soon as it's safe to do so. However, she warned that it won't be an easy to get to that point. The governor added that the state is working on gating criteria to determine when it's safe to get children back in school full time. 


