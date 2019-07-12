Governor launches STEM challenge for NM students | KOB 4
Governor launches STEM challenge for NM students

Kai Porter
July 12, 2019 05:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is issuing a challenge to New Mexico high school students this fall.

The challenge is aimed at getting students interested in pursuing a career in STEM.

The challenge calls for teams of 10 students to answer how they will science and technology to help with national security.

The students with the best answers could win $500.

Bethany Gruenig, a 17-year-old home-schooled student said she’s excited to take part in the governor's new STEM challenge.

“Having hands on opportunity is really important, especially because not every student learns from reading,” she said.

During a news conference Friday, Bill McCamley, secretary of the state's workforce solutions department, said teachers can use the STEM challenge question to implement the next generation of science standards.

“This is the first year in New Mexico that the NGSS is being put into place statewide, and what does that do? Very simply, it allows for science to be taught using problems and case studies rather than just learning something and passing a test,” McCamley said.

Teachers who participate in the challenge will get stipends, supply money, and training.          

Students on the science teams will get a letter – just like players on the football and basketball teams.

More than a dozen stem employers will judge the submissions.     

Kai Porter


Updated: July 12, 2019 05:52 PM
Created: July 12, 2019 03:54 PM

