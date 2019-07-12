Governor launches STEM challenge for NM students

The students with the best answers could win $500.

Bethany Gruenig, a 17-year-old home-schooled student said she’s excited to take part in the governor's new STEM challenge.

“Having hands on opportunity is really important, especially because not every student learns from reading,” she said.

During a news conference Friday, Bill McCamley, secretary of the state's workforce solutions department, said teachers can use the STEM challenge question to implement the next generation of science standards.

“This is the first year in New Mexico that the NGSS is being put into place statewide, and what does that do? Very simply, it allows for science to be taught using problems and case studies rather than just learning something and passing a test,” McCamley said.

Teachers who participate in the challenge will get stipends, supply money, and training.

Students on the science teams will get a letter – just like players on the football and basketball teams.

More than a dozen stem employers will judge the submissions.