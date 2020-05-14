Governor: New Mexico is short on virus-tracing personnel

The Democratic governor said the state is contracting with a company named Accenture to improve its capabilities for tracing possible exposure to COVID-19 as the state prepares to lighten restrictions on many nonessential businesses.

Tight restrictions will remain in place in the northwest where the virus is taking a heavy toll across the Navajo Nation and adjoining communities such as Gallup.

Manual contact tracing is described as a labor-intensive process.

“These are individuals who call individuals who are positive and then begin to get the history of their families,” Lujan Grisham said. “They’ve been trying to figure out their source of getting the virus and then making sure they get to everybody else. It is incredibly time-intensive.”

The state has confirmed 231 deaths and more than 5,300 infections statewide, while health officials estimate that current infections are likely much higher because many people have not been tested.

The state continues to ramp up testing, with total tests now exceeding 115,000 in a state of 2.1 million residents.

Testing was offered this week to the state’s entire public and private workforce for any reason, and officials are encouraging multiple tests for people who fear exposure or sense symptoms.