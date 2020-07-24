Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing | KOB 4
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing

The Associated Press
Updated: July 24, 2020 11:58 AM
Created: July 24, 2020 11:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says there are not enough people wearing masks.

She said during her latest briefing that she wants to see at least 80% to 90% of people wearing face coverings.

The state’s mandate that everyone must wear a mask in public has been in effect since May 16 and the Democratic governor vowed more enforcement at the start of July.

But since then, New Mexico State Police officers have issued only one citation for a violation.

Some local law enforcement agencies have said they have more pressing priorities.

The penalty for violating the mask order is a $100 fine.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

