Governor nominates Court of Appeals Judge Julie J. Vargas to fill Supreme Court vacancy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Julie J. Vargas to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the Honorable Justice Judith K. Nakamura, who retired.

“Judge Vargas has demonstrated her quality as a consistent and conscientious jurist,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement. “She is a fair, trustworthy and thoughtful representative of New Mexico’s judicial system, and I know New Mexico will benefit from her service now as a justice.”