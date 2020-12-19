Governor nominates Court of Appeals Judge Julie J. Vargas to fill Supreme Court vacancy

KOB Web Staff
December 19, 2020
Created: December 19, 2020 10:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Julie J. Vargas to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the Honorable Justice Judith K. Nakamura, who retired.
“Judge Vargas has demonstrated her quality as a consistent and conscientious jurist,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement. “She is a fair, trustworthy and thoughtful representative of New Mexico’s judicial system, and I know New Mexico will benefit from her service now as a justice.”
Vargas previously served on the New Mexico Court of Appeals since she was elected in 2016. Prior to her time on the bench, Vargas worked in private practice and spent more than 20 years working for the Albuquerque firm Hunt & Davis.
She has also served as co-chair of the Advisory Committee of the Code of Judicial Conduct since 2018 and as an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law.
The Albuquerque-native earned her bachelor's degree in history and English literature from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Vargas earned her law degree from UNM and was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 1993.
Vargas was included on the list of candidates provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission.
