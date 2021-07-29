Governor plans to send 50 state police officers to Albuquerque to curb crime

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 29, 2021 05:22 PM
Created: July 29, 2021 04:56 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced her plan to send 50 New Mexico State Police officers to Albuquerque to curb crime in the metro.
There was a similar operation in 2019 with about 175 felony arrests in just two months.
“We have 50 officers placed in areas that can really have an impact. We're also evaluating the things that work perfect, the things that have to be improved to make sure that arrears and bad actors are being prosecuted and held in exactly the way we intend to be,” Lujan Grisham said.
The plans come as the governor announced Jason Bowie as the new Secretary for the Department of Public Safety, relieving Timothy Johnson.
Bowie comes from the Rio Rancho Police Department, where he worked his way up to deputy chief.
“I'm sure we'll have our work cut out for us, to figure out how we can provide assistance to the metro area, we pledge our support,” Bowie said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company