Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Secretary of State's Office reports that it received reports of election misinformation on Facebook.

“We received reports today of a post on Facebook by a local New Mexico group claiming that Governor Lujan Grisham was planning to shut down polling locations throughout the state on October 15, 2020. This information is completely false," said Alex Curtas, communications director for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.