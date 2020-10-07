Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations | KOB 4
Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2020 03:15 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 03:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Secretary of State's Office reports that it received reports of election misinformation on Facebook.

“We received reports today of a post on Facebook by a local New Mexico group claiming that Governor Lujan Grisham was planning to shut down polling locations throughout the state on October 15, 2020. This information is completely false," said Alex Curtas, communications director for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Absentee voting and early in-person voting at county clerks’ offices began Tuesday. More locations will open Oct. 17.

In-person voting will also be available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.


