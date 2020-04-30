Governor relaxes restrictions on health care services, procedures, surgeries | KOB 4
Governor relaxes restrictions on health care services, procedures, surgeries

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 30, 2020 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A modified Public Health Emergency Order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Kathyleen Kunkel, secretary of the N.M. Department of Health eases restrictions on health care services. 

Medical practitioners, hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities may gradually resume operations, but they have to comply with guidelines provided by the New Mexico Department of Health.  

However, all hospitals and other health care facilities, ambulatory surgical facilities, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices cannot provide non-essential health care services, procedures, and surgeries.

“Non-essential health care services, procedures, and surgeries” are described as those that can be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health.

Click here to read the full order


