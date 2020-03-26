Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque

Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 26, 2020 05:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to request a manned 248-bed Army combat support hospital that would be set up in Albuquerque.

She is asking for the hospital to be in place by April 10, or soon thereafter. 

Advertisement

The governor said the hospital will be used to respond to COVID-19 outbreak, which she said threatens to overwhelm the state's current medical facilities.

It's not clear when the U.S. Secretary of Defense is expected to respond to the letter.

Read the full letter by clicking this link


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days
Advertisement


Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque
Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 136
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. senators from New Mexico believe relief package is good for the state
U.S. senators from New Mexico believe relief package is good for the state
New Mexico nurse helping others prepare for COVID-19 response
New Mexico nurse helping others prepare for COVID-19 response