Governor requests Army support hospital be set up in Albuquerque

Created: March 26, 2020 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to request a manned 248-bed Army combat support hospital that would be set up in Albuquerque.
She is asking for the hospital to be in place by April 10, or soon thereafter.
The governor said the hospital will be used to respond to COVID-19 outbreak, which she said threatens to overwhelm the state's current medical facilities.
It's not clear when the U.S. Secretary of Defense is expected to respond to the letter.
