Governor requests more hospital beds in anticipation of COVID-19 patient surge

The question whether it is enough beds still remains.

“We know that the current plan identifies 365 ICU beds,” she said. “We expect, in a surge, we need to get to 2,175.”

In addition to the site in Albuquerque, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are surveying other locations in Gallup, Farmington, Roswell, Las Cruces and Santa Fe.

The USACE also confirms Rio Rancho is a location they’ve been asked to check in as well.

According to the Governor’s office, the USACE is working quickly to secure the Lovelace Gibson site. They will oversee whatever changes need to be made along with a medical partnership. The site would be an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients who no longer require extreme care.

“We will need places to put people when they get out of the ICU and the hospitals, so the Lovelace hospital will really help with that,” said Dr. David Scrase, Human Services Secretary.

The state will determine the need, the location, and what they need USACE to build.