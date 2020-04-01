Governor requests more hospital beds in anticipation of COVID-19 patient surge

Megan Abundis
April 01, 2020
Created: April 01, 2020 09:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The federal government approved Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham’s request for an Army field hospital Monday, but in addition to that request is another—for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to make more hospital beds.
“We’re incredibly prepared but it’s not going to be enough—probably even in the best-case scenario,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “So we’re going to have to really think about how we do things differently, which is why we put in our request so early and which is why we are retrofitting Lovelace and other places so the non-ICU folks can be moved for their remainder of their hospital care.”
The goal is to take old decommissioned-type hospital buildings and make them new.
“We also have the Army Corps of Engineers already on the ground looking at creating additional hospital bed capacity,” said the governor. “We’ve secured the old Lovelace hospital site on Gibson in Albuquerque. That’s going to give us nearly 200, maybe more hospital beds. Right in the Albuquerque Bernalillo County area.”
The question whether it is enough beds still remains.
“We know that the current plan identifies 365 ICU beds,” she said. “We expect, in a surge, we need to get to 2,175.”
In addition to the site in Albuquerque, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are surveying other locations in Gallup, Farmington, Roswell, Las Cruces and Santa Fe.
The USACE also confirms Rio Rancho is a location they’ve been asked to check in as well.
According to the Governor’s office, the USACE is working quickly to secure the Lovelace Gibson site. They will oversee whatever changes need to be made along with a medical partnership. The site would be an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients who no longer require extreme care.
“We will need places to put people when they get out of the ICU and the hospitals, so the Lovelace hospital will really help with that,” said Dr. David Scrase, Human Services Secretary.
The state will determine the need, the location, and what they need USACE to build.
