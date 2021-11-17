Governor responds to questions on infant death, CYFD

Ryan Laughlin: "We just want to know what the conversations are going like, behind the scenes, with ensuring that CYFD is in a good spot to prevent tragedies like what happened earlier this week from happening again..."

Lujan Grisham: "You know, I believe that secretary, I keep calling her Justice Secretary Vigil, has been a powerful and very effective leader in one of the most difficult departments. Not just here, anywhere across the state. When you're dealing with at-risk families, which means you have at-risk children, and a very, very narrow, it should be, statutory framework. So that the way in which we're accountable, we're always transparent and we have to meet all the confidentiality requirements and protections."

The governor also said they are working on a forensic report to identify what – if anything – went wrong in this case.

