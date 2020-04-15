Governor said social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses

Gov. Lujan Grisham said the state has once again increased testing and processing capacity and is working to obtain more PPE such as face masks and face shields. Next week, hundreds of respirators are also supposed to arrive.

“We are having success, we are really on this. Is this assurance that there will be no shortages or difficulties anywhere in the state? No, it’s not, but it should give you great confidence,” she said.

The governor reiterated during the press conference that it is still too soon to be reopening businesses.

“If we’re not at the surge and we’re bending the curve, even smaller groups are still transmitting the virus,” she said. “The notion that if you’ve got risk at one place, it’s fair to have risk at two places is not an effective strategy when you’re dealing with a public health emergency. The virus is not fair, does not care where humans are in contact with other humans.”

The governor said the more we know about what the peak will be and when it will happen, the more we will know about how our state will move forward economically.