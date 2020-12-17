Governor says general public could start getting COVID-19 in early spring

Currently, the state is issuing the Pfizer vaccine to health industry workers who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The governor said another shipment is expected to arrive in the state next week. She added that New Mexico could be getting between 17,000-30,000 doses per week. She described that wide range as problematic for planning purposes.

"The feds don't exactly know how much is available in what we call each tranche, states don't know how much," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "They give us kind of a range to expect, and until they're on the plane, we don't quite know, and so that makes it really hard."

The governor said the goal is to have 70% of the state vaccinated.

A percentage of people vaccinated is not currently part of the state's gating criteria. However, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Scrase said the vaccine can help the state meet its current gating criteria, which would allow for more reopenings.