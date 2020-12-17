Governor says general public could start getting COVID-19 in early spring

Steve Soliz, Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico health officials are still determining who will get the Moderna vaccine after it receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The state had planned to give the first round of the Moderna vaccines to staff and residents in long-term care facilities.
However, data presented to the FDA Advisory Panel Thursday showed that the vaccine is about 85% effective for people 65 years and older. That's about ten percent lower than Pfizer's vaccine.
The general public could start getting a COVID-19 vaccine by early spring, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Currently, the state is issuing the Pfizer vaccine to health industry workers who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
The governor said another shipment is expected to arrive in the state next week. She added that New Mexico could be getting between 17,000-30,000 doses per week. She described that wide range as problematic for planning purposes.
"The feds don't exactly know how much is available in what we call each tranche, states don't know how much," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "They give us kind of a range to expect, and until they're on the plane, we don't quite know, and so that makes it really hard."
The governor said the goal is to have 70% of the state vaccinated.
A percentage of people vaccinated is not currently part of the state's gating criteria. However, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Scrase said the vaccine can help the state meet its current gating criteria, which would allow for more reopenings.
