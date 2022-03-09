Governor signs $1B spending boost, vetoes pay for judges | KOB 4
March 09, 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed into law a $1 billion annual budget increase for state government to shore up spending on public education, health care and infrastructure while boosting salaries for bureaucrats, state police and public school educators.

She signed it Wednesday.

The $8.5 billion general fund budget boosts spending by 14% for the fiscal year starting July 1.

She also signed a crime bill that expands the monitoring of criminal defendants before trial, and vetoed a $50 million wish-list from legislators of small projects.

Lujan Grisham declined to sign pay increases for Supreme Court justices without comment.


