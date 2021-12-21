Governor signs $479M federal COVID relief appropriations bill into law | KOB 4
Governor signs $479M federal COVID relief appropriations bill into law

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 21, 2021 02:42 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a $479 million bill aimed at allocating federal funding to various projects throughout the state.

House Bill 2 includes $50 million to build a hospital in Valencia County, a project the governor advocated for during the special session. 

“My administration is committed to making sure that every New Mexican has access to top-notch medical care," the governor said, "and this facility will make a positive impact on health outcomes for residents."

The bill's funding also includes the following: 

  • $142 million for road infrastructure projects, including highways and roads in the following counties: Bernalillo, Cibola, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Harding, Lea, McKinley, San Juan, San Miguel and Santa Fe
  • $133 million for statewide broadband expansion 
  • $25 million in housing assistance for the homeless and the purchase of affordable housing
  • $20 million for upgrades to state parks
  • $15 million to expand the state's nursing training programs
  • $15 million to boost advertising for the state's tourism industry
  • $10 million to clean up roadsides in the state 
  • $7 million in grants for the outdoor recreation industry
  • $5 million for food bank assistance
  • $2 million for the teacher loan repayment program


