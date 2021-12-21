Governor signs $479M federal COVID relief appropriations bill into law

Jonathan Fjeld
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a $479 million bill aimed at allocating federal funding to various projects throughout the state.
House Bill 2 includes $50 million to build a hospital in Valencia County, a project the governor advocated for during the special session.
“My administration is committed to making sure that every New Mexican has access to top-notch medical care," the governor said, "and this facility will make a positive impact on health outcomes for residents."
The bill's funding also includes the following:
