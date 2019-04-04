Governor signs $7 billion state budget
Christina Rodriguez
April 04, 2019 07:20 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the $7.087 billion New Mexico state budget for the next fiscal year.
Nearly half of the budget goes to public education. One of the most significant increases goes to the Department of Transportation.
There are also infrastructure improvements planned across the state, including for US 285 and Interstate 10.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The budget includes $3.24 billion for the public schools budget, which is a 16% increase from last year. That's a $446 million increase, including:
- $38.2 million for raises to the three-tier minimum educator salary licensure system
- $113 million for at-risk schools
- increased investment in bilingual and multicultural education programs
- increased investment to the Indian Education Fund by roughly 200%
- additional investments to provide raises to minimum principal salaries, instructional materials, extended learning time and additional accountability measures for the Public Education Department
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
The budget includes investments to help broaden the state's economy in rural areas and in new industries:
- $75 million for recruitment and retention of economic base jobs
- $10 million for Job Training Incentive Program
COLLEGES
More investments in education include:
- $20 million to replenish the college affordability fund
- $20 million towards teacher loan repayment fund
- funds for a statewide adult literacy program
- funds to launch four new Centers of Excellence at state colleges and universities
CYFD
The Children, Youth and Families Department will have a budget increase of 10.4%. That's a $29.1 million increase:
- $24.5 million increase in total funds for pre-K
- $7 million investment in the Child Welfare Information System
- funds to provide for 26 new positions
- new investments in home-visiting services, at-risk child care and child care educator scholarships and wage supplements
MEDICAID
The Medicaid budget will be increased by 5.4%, or $52.3 million.
- Medicaid budget will now reach $6.039 billion
- increased investments toward the Developmental Disabilities Waiver
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
The NMDOT will be getting the largest budget they've had in 15 years:
- a base budget of more than $915 million
- $250 million in one-time funds for major infrastructure investment projects statewide
- $89 million for smaller district projects
RAISES
The budget also includes money for raises for state employees:
- 4% raises for state employees
- 6% raises for judges
- 5% raises for full-time state employees making less than $25,000
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 04, 2019 07:20 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 05:56 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved