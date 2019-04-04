Governor signs $7 billion state budget

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The budget includes $3.24 billion for the public schools budget, which is a 16% increase from last year. That's a $446 million increase, including:

$38.2 million for raises to the three-tier minimum educator salary licensure system

$113 million for at-risk schools

increased investment in bilingual and multicultural education programs

increased investment to the Indian Education Fund by roughly 200%

additional investments to provide raises to minimum principal salaries, instructional materials, extended learning time and additional accountability measures for the Public Education Department

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The budget includes investments to help broaden the state's economy in rural areas and in new industries:

$75 million for recruitment and retention of economic base jobs

$10 million for Job Training Incentive Program

COLLEGES

More investments in education include:

$20 million to replenish the college affordability fund

$20 million towards teacher loan repayment fund

funds for a statewide adult literacy program

funds to launch four new Centers of Excellence at state colleges and universities

CYFD

The Children, Youth and Families Department will have a budget increase of 10.4%. That's a $29.1 million increase:

$24.5 million increase in total funds for pre-K

$7 million investment in the Child Welfare Information System

funds to provide for 26 new positions

new investments in home-visiting services, at-risk child care and child care educator scholarships and wage supplements

MEDICAID

The Medicaid budget will be increased by 5.4%, or $52.3 million.

Medicaid budget will now reach $6.039 billion

increased investments toward the Developmental Disabilities Waiver

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The NMDOT will be getting the largest budget they've had in 15 years:

a base budget of more than $915 million

$250 million in one-time funds for major infrastructure investment projects statewide

$89 million for smaller district projects

RAISES

The budget also includes money for raises for state employees: