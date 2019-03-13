Governor signs bill to increase small business loans | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor signs bill to increase small business loans

Kai Porter
March 13, 2019 05:11 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Small businesses will be getting a big boost.

Advertisement

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday that will double the amount of state money that is available for small business loans.

Senate Bill 10 raises the amount of money available for small business loans from $50 million to $100 million.    

The money will come from the Severance Tax Permanent Fund and will be distributed by the state’s Small Business Investment Corporation.

The governor said it will boost the economy by helping small business grow and hire more people.

Sandy Bosben, who owns an organic pet food store in Santa Fe received a loan through the program.

“I think that it could help so many local New Mexico businesses,” Bosben said. “The fact that this bill is passing and getting notoriety, I think, can really help people know that it exists. I didn’t even know that something like this existed, so I think this is, on a lot of levels, going to help a lot of people that have some great ideas.”

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 13, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: March 13, 2019 04:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
1 person rescued from avalanche near Taos
Stock image of mountains near Taos
Tornadoes, severe weather leave behind damage in SE New Mexico
Tornado in Hagerman
Mother told son would be taken off life support due to being an organ donor
Mother told son would be taken off life support due to being an organ donor
Former Catholic priest accused of raping girl arrested in northern NM
Former Catholic priest accused of raping girl arrested in northern NM
Advertisement




Defunct program could cost Albuquerque hundreds of thousands of dollars
Defunct program could cost Albuquerque hundreds of thousands of dollars
New Mexico Senate endorses spending boost
New Mexico Senate endorses spending boost
Donations needed to help asylum seekers traveling through Albuquerque
Donations needed to help asylum seekers traveling through Albuquerque
Communities come together after tornado hits SE New Mexico towns
Communities come together after tornado hits SE New Mexico towns
Lobo wives cheer on UNM at Albuquerque bar
Lobo wives cheer on UNM at Albuquerque bar