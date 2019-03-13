Governor signs bill to increase small business loans

The money will come from the Severance Tax Permanent Fund and will be distributed by the state’s Small Business Investment Corporation.

The governor said it will boost the economy by helping small business grow and hire more people.

Sandy Bosben, who owns an organic pet food store in Santa Fe received a loan through the program.

“I think that it could help so many local New Mexico businesses,” Bosben said. “The fact that this bill is passing and getting notoriety, I think, can really help people know that it exists. I didn’t even know that something like this existed, so I think this is, on a lot of levels, going to help a lot of people that have some great ideas.”