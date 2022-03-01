Governor signs education bills, $10k teacher raise | KOB 4
Governor signs education bills, $10k teacher raise

Cedar Attanasio
Created: March 01, 2022 01:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is signing education bills that will increase salaries of school workers, and increase benefits for teachers.

Bills passed by the Legislature last month would increase teacher salaries by between 7% and 22% – depending on what they make now – and go into effect this fall.

She’s also signing bills aimed at getting more people to become teachers and to fund teacher pensions.

One bill provides an entry-level salary for teacher residents, usually in their last year of college when they start teaching in the classroom, as well as stipends of a few thousand dollars for teachers or principals who mentor them.


