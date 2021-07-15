Governor signs emergency declarations for Eddy County, Valencia County and Belen

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed three executive orders declaring states of emergency in Eddy and Valencia counties, as well as the City of Belen.
Each executive order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to assist with local recovery efforts.
“The State of New Mexico was on the ground on day one to begin assisting with our flood response,” Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova said. “Belen has experienced a series of flood emergencies over recent years culminating in the dangerous storm last week."
Heavy rainfall and severe flooding prompted Belen officials to declare a flood emergency last Wednesday.
“This declaration is a critical step in our county’s recovery,” Valencia County Emergency Manager Sarah Gillen said. “These state funds will give our emergency responders the resources they need to contain this disaster and make crucial repairs and improvements to help prevent future flooding.
