Governor signs executive order aimed at improving state services for LGBTQ+ New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Monday, directing executive state departments to begin collecting voluntary self-identificiation information pertaining to sexual orientation and gender identity.
The order aims to enhance the capacity and ability of state agencies to address health disparities and identify and remove barriers to effective care for non-conforming and traditionally underserved individuals, as well as enhance services and outreach to those groups of people.
“If we want to solve a problem, we first need information about what’s causing it,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “If we are to address inequities that LGBTQ+ New Mexicans experience in their interactions with state government, we must first have the information about where those breakdowns are occurring. This voluntary mechanism for demographic analysis is a tool the state of New Mexico can and will use to improve its service to traditionally underserved New Mexicans. I’m proud to have the chance to initiate that process.”
Equality New Mexico's Executive Director Marshall Martinez said this will finally give the state the data needed to bridge the health inequities LGBTQ+ people face.
"This is a first crucial step toward addressing some of the life or death issues for queer and trans people,” Martinez said.
To see the executive order in full, click here.
