Governor signs executive order aimed at improving state services for LGBTQ+ New Mexicans

“If we want to solve a problem, we first need information about what’s causing it,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “If we are to address inequities that LGBTQ+ New Mexicans experience in their interactions with state government, we must first have the information about where those breakdowns are occurring. This voluntary mechanism for demographic analysis is a tool the state of New Mexico can and will use to improve its service to traditionally underserved New Mexicans. I’m proud to have the chance to initiate that process.”

Equality New Mexico's Executive Director Marshall Martinez said this will finally give the state the data needed to bridge the health inequities LGBTQ+ people face.