Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students

Patrick Hayes
March 21, 2019 07:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new law signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham could have a big impact on college students in New Mexico.

Advertisement

HB 127 increases the amount of money students can receive from the state by $500 per semester.

"The College Affordability Act, this legislative session, was revived by putting $25 million into the College Affordability Fund and we were able to increase the award from $1,000 to $1,500," said UNM graduate Felipe Rodriguez. 

According to a report from New Mexico Voices for Children, only 31 percent of state-funded financial aid is going to students based on financial need.

That's low compared to the national average of 76 percent. 

Now officials say they are able to give out 4,000 scholarships thanks to the increase in funding.

"It will help substantially because we know the tuition — at UNM and CNM — has increased to $1,300 so this amount of money could give a lot of resources to take classes and pay for their books," said Dr. C. Estela Vasquez Guzman of New Mexico Voices for Children.

"We hope the scholarship opens doors and opportunities and flexibility for students, for low-income students, for immigrant students and students of color in New Mexico," said Rodriguez.

Tuition at UNM and New Mexico State have increased by more than 40 percent since 2008.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 21, 2019 07:01 PM
Created: March 21, 2019 04:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting
8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Advertisement




Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students
Governor signs law increasing scholarship amount for college students
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting
8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting
Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty
Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill