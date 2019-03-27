Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration

“This is a victory for democracy,” said Grisham. “We should always actively seek out measures that will facilitate inclusion in our great American experiment. I applaud legislators and advocates who made it a priority this session. The more eligible voters there are in New Mexico, the greater the capacity for the expression of the will of the people, and the greater the likelihood our government aligns with that will.”

The bill allows eligible New Mexicans to register to vote through election day with a physical form of ID, but they will not be able to change party affiliation.