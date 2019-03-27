Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
Marian Camacho
March 27, 2019 12:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed Senate Bill 672, allowing people to register to vote through election day.
“This is a victory for democracy,” said Grisham. “We should always actively seek out measures that will facilitate inclusion in our great American experiment. I applaud legislators and advocates who made it a priority this session. The more eligible voters there are in New Mexico, the greater the capacity for the expression of the will of the people, and the greater the likelihood our government aligns with that will.”
The bill allows eligible New Mexicans to register to vote through election day with a physical form of ID, but they will not be able to change party affiliation.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver believes the move could boost voter registrations by as much as 30-percent.
“It’s simply easier for New Mexicans to fit voting into their busy lives when they can register and vote on the same day, and now they can. And automated voter registration increases registration rates, helps to keep our voter rolls up to date, and saves the state money," said Toulouse Oliver.
Marian Camacho
March 27, 2019
