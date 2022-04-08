Governor signs tax rebate bill passed during special session

House Bill 2 also contains $20 million for those with low income who don't pay taxes, but that's on a first come first serve basis.

Governor Lujan Grisham also signed Senate Bill 1 on Friday, known as the "Junior" Bill. The re-worked bill will divide $50 million among lawmakers for their own special projects in their areas.

Lujan Grisham didn't sign it at the end of the regular session, saying there was a lack of transparency of how that money would be spent.

Legislators reworked the language to provide more information. People will be able to go online and see what that money would be used for in their areas.