Governor, state and city leaders announce public safety legislation

The governor was joined by the New Mexico State Police chief, lawmakers and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez – all supporting the proposed crime bills, which have bipartisan support.

"I am hopeful for the upcoming session but I want to make something very clear – we cannot waste this opportunity," Torrez said. "The time to act is now and I trust with the involvement and leadership of the people gathered here today, that the time for change is upon us."

Attorney General Hector Balderas called the current situation a street fight, saying state laws need to change.

"I'll be blunt to you," Balderas said. "Some of New Mexico's criminal laws are drastically behind the times. For far too long, New Mexico has ranked below the national average in keeping our children safe and our families safe due to stunningly low and ineffective penalties."

The governor is also calling on lawmakers to set aside $100 million to hire and retain police officers across the state. She also wants to give state police a 19% raise.