Governor thanks groups helping seniors during pandemic

The state says altogether they’ve delivered about 35,000 boxes of food.

"Without you, I can tell you, unequivocally, there is no way the state could do it so this is remarkable,” said Lujan Grisham.

“Thank you,” she said.

"You know, this is Gov. Lujan Grisham's first event out since COVID and I think it speaks to her commitment to seniors and to adults with disabilities,” said Hotrum-Lopez.

“She actually ran this department years ago so this is a population she knows and she loves so her making this her first event to come out is huge,” she added.