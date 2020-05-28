Governor thanks groups helping seniors during pandemic | KOB 4
Governor thanks groups helping seniors during pandemic

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 28, 2020 10:30 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Since the coronavirus outbreak hit the Land of Enchantment, employees with the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department have been helping get groceries to the elderly.

The state said a lot of seniors lost access to stores when places had to shut down because of the pandemic.

"Within two weeks we had 10,000 calls from seniors and adults with disabilities needing food,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services.

On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan  Grisham spent the morning thanking those employees and volunteers for their efforts.

The state says altogether they’ve delivered about 35,000 boxes of food.

"Without you, I can tell you, unequivocally, there is no way the state could do it so this is remarkable,” said Lujan Grisham.

“Thank you,” she said.

"You know, this is Gov. Lujan Grisham's first event out since COVID and I think it speaks to her commitment to seniors and to adults with disabilities,” said Hotrum-Lopez.

“She actually ran this department years ago so this is a population she knows and she loves so her making this her first event to come out is huge,” she added.


