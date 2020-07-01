Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers

"If you're not required to be present, we do not want you commuting across the border. We want you to telework from home. You are bringing risk or taking risk,” she said.

The governor said travelers who don’t quarantine could be forced to. The Department of Health can obtain a court order and hand down civil or criminal penalties for people who don’t follow the rules. Law enforcement officers can also issue citations to people.

The governor admitted that enforcement can be tricky.

"I think that it will be difficult to do that. We will not see everyone who is coming in from out of state. We will not know whether people will take the quarantine as seriously as we need them to,” she said.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said there won’t be any operations to track down travelers. For New Mexicans who were planning on taking a vacation, the governor urged those people to continue to hold off.

"We're asking people to delay their trips here. Delay. Let's get the states all across the country to get their curves flattened. Let's get back to a productive trend in this country,” she said.

The governor said she hopes this move won’t hurt the state’s tourism, but she said it’s a risk we have to take.