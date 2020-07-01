Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham modified her public health order to tighten travel restrictions by requiring all out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days, including New Mexicans who traveled out of state and are returning home.
During a Wednesday press conference, the governor stated that the quarantine period will be voluntary, but there is still the possibility of enforcement. The requirement will apply to people traveling by plane or vehicle.
People who are working for businesses that have been deemed essential and those who live in one state and work in another are exempt from the modified public health order.
In border cities like Las Cruces, the governor is asking for businesses to go one step further.
"If you're not required to be present, we do not want you commuting across the border. We want you to telework from home. You are bringing risk or taking risk,” she said.
The governor said travelers who don’t quarantine could be forced to. The Department of Health can obtain a court order and hand down civil or criminal penalties for people who don’t follow the rules. Law enforcement officers can also issue citations to people.
The governor admitted that enforcement can be tricky.
"I think that it will be difficult to do that. We will not see everyone who is coming in from out of state. We will not know whether people will take the quarantine as seriously as we need them to,” she said.
Gov. Lujan Grisham said there won’t be any operations to track down travelers. For New Mexicans who were planning on taking a vacation, the governor urged those people to continue to hold off.
"We're asking people to delay their trips here. Delay. Let's get the states all across the country to get their curves flattened. Let's get back to a productive trend in this country,” she said.
The governor said she hopes this move won’t hurt the state’s tourism, but she said it’s a risk we have to take.
