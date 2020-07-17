Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, addressed Friday the potential of children returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you reopen schools, you don't see a big increase in cases in kids, at least in the countries that are studying this," Dr. Scrase said. "But what you see is a lot of teachers getting infected. So that threatens the viability of continuing school as well."