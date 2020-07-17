Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, addressed Friday the potential of children returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When you reopen schools, you don't see a big increase in cases in kids, at least in the countries that are studying this," Dr. Scrase said. "But what you see is a lot of teachers getting infected. So that threatens the viability of continuing school as well."
Dr. Scrase said there are options to make sure kids continue to get an education during the pandemic.
"Option one is everyone stays home and learns remotely," Dr. Scrase said. "Obviously, huge disadvantages to that because kids really need to get back to school."
School districts are also considering the hybrid plan, which combines in-person learning and online schooling.
"The governor, one she asked us to look at was closing high schools completely. Having that all be tele-learning and then using that high school space to spread out some of the elementary and middle school classes," Dr. Scrase said.
However, the plan has not been approved. Dr. Scrase said science will ultimately guide the reopening of schools.
Next week, Dr. Scrase expects to analyze new data about school reentry and present it to the governor.
